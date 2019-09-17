Overbrook Management Increased Its Ryman Hospitality Pptys (RHP) Position by $7.17 Million; As Wabtec Com (WAB) Share Price Rose, Holder Harvey Investment Co Boosted Its Position

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Com (WAB) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 15,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 260,530 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.70M, up from 245,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $76.19. About 1.59M shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/05/2018 – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 16/04/2018 – Knorr and WABTEC Employees File Antitrust Lawsuit to Recover Damages Stemming From Employers’ “No-Poach” Conspiracy; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: We Expect the Much Larger GE Transportation Merger Will Be a More Challenging Undertaking For Wabtec Than Faiveley; 19/04/2018 – Wabtec Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 20/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: GE Nears Deal to Merge Transportation Unit With Wabtec; 15/05/2018 – Wabtec Shareholders Approve Company Proposals At Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Plans To Affirm 2018 Financial Guidance And Long-Term Financial Targets At Investor Day; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – OBTAINED FULL COMMITMENTS FOR $2.9 BLN BRIDGE FACILITY AND EXPECTS TO PUT IN PLACE PERMANENT DEBT FINANCING PRIOR TO DEAL CLOSING; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Now: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (RHP) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 88,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.65% . The hedge fund held 451,515 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.61M, up from 362,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $82.29. About 239,844 shares traded. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has declined 9.23% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 05/04/2018 – Billboard: NEEDTOBREATHE Perform ‘No Excuses’ for Ryman Unplugged: Exclusive Video; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.18, EST. $1.15; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES – IN CONNECTION WITH PROJECT, OSCEOLA COUNTY AGREED TO EXTEND AND MODIFY TERMS OF EXISTING RESTATED MARKETING AGREEMENT; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD – FY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES NZ$342.5 MLN, UP 18.4%; 17/05/2018 – Ryman Healthcare FY Trading Revenue NZ$341M, Total Operating Revenue NZ$342.5M; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q EPS 53c; 21/03/2018 – Blake Shelton and Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Bring Ole Red to Gatlinburg, Tenn; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q Net $27.3M; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN REPORTS $150M EXPANSION OF GAYLORD PALMS IN FLORIDA; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN FY UNDERLYING PROFIT NZ$203.5M UP 14%

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12 billion and $484.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,219 shares to 55,797 shares, valued at $11.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 587 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,880 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.08 million activity.

More notable recent Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Weekly CEO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Christine Pantoya Joins Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on February 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Declares Second Quarter Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Lights out: Ryman Hospitality loses high-profile clash with Metro – Nashville Business Journal” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold RHP shares while 88 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 43.33 million shares or 0.12% less from 43.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amp Cap Investors Ltd has 0.22% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). 8,900 are owned by Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd. Rothschild & Asset Management Us Inc invested in 577,064 shares. Gam Ag holds 15,993 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Voya Investment Llc invested in 483,711 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Teton Advsr, a New York-based fund reported 6,000 shares. Mariner Llc has invested 0.01% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). First Midwest Bank & Trust Division reported 6,981 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc invested 0.06% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Price T Rowe Assoc Md, Maryland-based fund reported 35,216 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank reported 0.04% stake. Asset One Ltd reported 0.04% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Daiwa Securities Gru reported 8,800 shares. Gabelli Investment Advisers accumulated 8,600 shares.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Wabtec Announces Launch of Public Offering by Selling Stockholder – GlobeNewswire” on April 30, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “BNSF progresses on battery-electric locomotive – Dallas Business Journal” published on September 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Wabtec Reports 1Q Results, Affirms Adjusted Guidance – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Wabtec Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering by selling stockholder – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “KeyBanc Upgrades Wabtec (WAB) to Overweight – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Speece Thorson Capital Grp Inc Inc owns 74,327 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 403,992 shares. 48,798 are held by Eaton Vance. The Tennessee-based Delta Asset Management Limited Company Tn has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 76,251 shares. The United Kingdom-based Aviva Pcl has invested 0.03% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Utah Retirement System accumulated 29,833 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Ltd Liability Company holds 0.38% or 554,429 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System has 0.01% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 9,498 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). The United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Ltd has invested 0.04% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Permanens Capital Lp owns 700 shares. Yhb Inv Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 0.11% or 9,609 shares. Plante Moran Fin Advsrs Ltd Co owns 74 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability stated it has 1,527 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $652,600 was made by NEUPAVER ALBERT J on Tuesday, May 21. DeNinno David L bought $193,530 worth of stock or 3,000 shares. KASSLING WILLIAM E had bought 8,000 shares worth $503,520 on Thursday, May 23.