Overbrook Management Increased Its Position in Darling Ingredients (DAR) by $1.35 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Hollyfrontier (HFC) Shareholder Wellington Management Group Llp Cut Stake by $22.00 Million

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 83.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 449,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 90,944 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, down from 540,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $45.8. About 807,183 shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-All Lyondell Houston refinery units restart after outage; 29/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP – ISSUES STATEMENT ON PASSING OF FORMER CHAIRMAN AND CEO, LAMAR NORSWORTHY; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER RAN 174K B/D PERMIAN CRUDE IN 1Q; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: In the Process of Determining the Scope of the Damage Resulting From the Fire; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Rev $4.13B; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 38C; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER WOODS CROSS TO RUN AT REDUCED RATES FOR 2Q; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER: REDUCED RATES DUE TO CRUDE UNIT FIRE ON MARCH 12; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA grants refiners biofuel credits to remedy Obama-era waiver denials

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 64,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% . The hedge fund held 2.68 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.04M, up from 2.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.1. About 131,071 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 2.06% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO; 10/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 02/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Closing Of Darling Global Finance B.V.’s Private Offering Of €515 Million Unsecured Senior; 17/05/2018 – Global Food Thickeners: Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Cargill, lngredion, CP Kelco, Darling Ingredients, and ADM are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – TRANSACTION PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN IN CASH; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Sells its Terra Renewal Services Platform to American Residuals Group, LLC; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS ITS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS GROUP, LLC; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Protein Conversion And Used Cooking Oil Collection Business; 11/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 188,171 shares to 304,806 shares, valued at $6.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Camtek Ltd (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 104,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in Evans Bancorp Inc (NYSEMKT:EVBN).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $124,300 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $21,000 activity.