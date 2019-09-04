Overbrook Management Holding in Sunopta (STKL) Decreased as Share Price Declined; Granite Investment Partners Boosted Hercules Capital (HTGC) Position by $2.27 Million

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 16.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 189,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.70 million, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.99. About 316,060 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HERCULES CAPITAL INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 22/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL PRICES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. ASSETS 6.5%, EST. 6.34%; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement with Hercules Capital; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. EQUITY 12.7%, EST. 12.4%; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Closes Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 10/04/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Welcomes Two New Members to the Business Development Team

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in Sunopta Inc (STKL) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 189,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.15% . The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73 million, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Sunopta Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.47M market cap company. The stock increased 3.48% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.38. About 190,576 shares traded. SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has declined 65.24% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STKL News: 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Rev $312.7M; 09/05/2018 SUNOPTA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Loss/Shr 7c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tcw Inc owns 40,000 shares. Hilton Capital Mgmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 25 shares. Salzhauer Michael, a New York-based fund reported 23,000 shares. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Moreover, Financial Corp has 0% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 600 shares. 1,800 were accumulated by James Rech Inc. Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 2,101 shares. Confluence Inv Mgmt Limited Co invested in 0.18% or 830,220 shares. Sg Americas Lc reported 19,058 shares. Massmutual Communications Fsb Adv holds 374 shares. Lpl Fincl Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Mckinley Capital Ltd Company Delaware holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 337,656 shares. Taylor Frigon Mngmt Lc has invested 1.17% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC).

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06 million and $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercury Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 69,598 shares to 236,211 shares, valued at $15.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 21,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,387 shares, and cut its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

More notable recent Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hercules Capital: Strong Buy For This 11.5%-Yielding BDC On The Drop – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “U.S. “Small” Business Administration Backed $12B To Wall Street & 40,000 $1M Loans Since 2014 – Forbes” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hercules Capital Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

More notable recent SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About SunOpta, Inc. (STKL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SunOpta names new CFO – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SunOpta Inc. (STKL) CEO Joe Ennen on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “SunOpta Inc. Appoints Scott E. Huckins as Chief Financial Officer – Business Wire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.11 EPS, down 175.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.10 actual EPS reported by SunOpta Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold STKL shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 67.69 million shares or 3.64% less from 70.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Pennsylvania-based Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Picton Mahoney Asset Management invested in 0.02% or 90,000 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mngmt Ltd invested 0% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Utd Service Automobile Association holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 620,540 shares. Franklin Resources owns 0% invested in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 71,971 shares. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Com holds 0.01% or 18,100 shares in its portfolio. Grp Inc One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 3.30 million shares. Nomura Hldg Incorporated reported 139,737 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Atria Invs Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 55,307 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invs holds 18,377 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Inc Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). California-based Aperio Gru Lc has invested 0% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $839,794 activity. $19,402 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) was bought by Briffett Derek. $199,000 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) was bought by Ennen Joseph on Thursday, May 30. $88,349 worth of stock was bought by ATKINS M SHAN on Tuesday, March 5. Hollis Richard Dean bought $156,952 worth of stock or 75,360 shares. Another trade for 43,100 shares valued at $148,264 was bought by HOUDE LOVAS KATRINA. $13,440 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) was bought by Detlefsen Michael on Tuesday, March 5.