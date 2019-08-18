Overbrook Management Holding in F M C (FMC) Has Increased as Share Price Rose; Argentiere Capital Ag Decreased Its Position in Metlife (MET) by $1.34 Million

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 7,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The hedge fund held 303,383 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.31M, up from 295,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $85.59. About 668,375 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 26/03/2018 – Albemarle CEO Says FMC Lithium Spinoff Could Spur Asset Sales; 23/05/2018 – CARA THERAPEUTICS INC – CARA WILL SOLELY PROMOTE KORSUVA INJECTION IN ALL NON-FMC CLINICS IN U.S. AND RETAIN ALL PROFITS FROM THOSE SALES; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 1Q, 2018 EPS Topping High End of Guidance; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Net $267.2M; 09/03/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N SAYS ANDREW SANDIFER APPOINTED CFO; 09/03/2018 – FMC NAMES CFO GRAVES AS CEO OF SEPARATED TRADED LITHIUM CO; 19/04/2018 – FMC Corporation’s Paul Graves and Thomas Schneberger to Speak at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference; 12/03/2018 – VFS GLOBAL BUYS MIDDLE EASTERN FMC PARTNER AL ETIMAD; 24/04/2018 – FMC Corporation’s Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS LITHIUM CUSTOMERS INCREASINGLY SEEKING LONG-TERM SUPPLY COMMITMENTS – CEO

Argentiere Capital Ag decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 63.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag sold 31,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The hedge fund held 18,135 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $772,000, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 6.99 million shares traded or 45.83% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 16/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES BILL O’DONNELL AS U.S. CFO; 26/04/2018 – MetLife CEO Issues Another Mea Culpa for Recent String of Errors; 16/05/2018 – MetLife Names Bill O’Donnell As U.S. Chief Financial Officer; 13/03/2018 – MetLife Auto & Home® Launches SnapQuote® — A Digital Insurance Marketplace to Deliver Simplified Quote-to-Purchase Experience; 23/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Investors (MET); 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Operating Revenue $15.15B; 14/04/2018 – Bangladeshi Entrepreneurs Compete in the Inclusion Plus Final Round of Competition from MetLife Foundation and Verb; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Investment Management, The John Buck Company and Golub & Company Announce Facebook Lease of Park Tower in San Francisco; 29/03/2018 – April 6th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife, Inc. (MET); 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump’s bank watchdog bought financial stocks up until taking office

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price Michael F holds 292,500 shares. Rice Hall James Associate Ltd Liability Com holds 37,917 shares. Veritable Lp holds 0.01% or 9,231 shares. Robecosam Ag accumulated 110,888 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk Corp reported 100,046 shares. 827,456 were reported by Cardinal Cap Ltd Llc Ct. Cohen & Steers Inc accumulated 0.01% or 62,602 shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 14,447 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Lmr Partners Llp holds 0.03% or 7,591 shares in its portfolio. Destination Wealth Management holds 128 shares. Moreover, Frontier Capital Mgmt Communications Lc has 1.23% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 2.25M shares. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd has invested 0.02% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). 172,880 were reported by Kbc Group Incorporated Nv. Tarbox Family Office owns 0% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 7 shares.

More notable recent FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think FMC (NYSE:FMC) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “FMC Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results and Raises Full-Year Adjusted EPS Outlook – PRNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FMC Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Closer Look At FMC Corporation’s (NYSE:FMC) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FMC Corporation Raises Full-Year Guidance (Again) After Resilient Q2 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did MetLife’s (NYSE:MET) Share Price Deserve to Gain 12%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MetLife, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MetLife Announces New $2 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MetLife Q2 beats, book value rises 10% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MetLife Fltg Rate Non Cum Preferred Stock Series A declares $0.2528 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87 million and $230.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 10,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $5.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Michigan-based Sigma Planning Corp has invested 0.04% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Pictet Asset Management stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 14,007 shares. First Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Moreover, One Capital Management Lc has 0.4% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 52,161 shares. Pinnacle Ltd reported 205,514 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 1.06 million shares. Assets Inv Ltd Company owns 64,304 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. 24,814 were accumulated by Sun Life Financial Inc. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon has 0.17% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 14.67 million shares. 164,734 are owned by Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc. Fairfield Bush & reported 6,000 shares. Psagot House Ltd invested in 0.01% or 3,230 shares. Pzena Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 7.44M shares. Moreover, Boston Lc has 0.27% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 125,570 shares.