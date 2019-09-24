Overbrook Management Has Upped Its Ryman Hospitality Pptys (RHP) Holding; Pentwater Capital Management LP Position in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Increased by $232.00 Million as Valuation Rose

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 805.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 7.25M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 8.15 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $268.22 million, up from 900,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $34.05. About 4.29M shares traded or 48.08% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion; 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Commencement Speakers; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (RHP) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 88,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.65% . The hedge fund held 451,515 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.61 million, up from 362,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $82.36. About 41,898 shares traded. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has declined 9.23% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES INC – PLANNED EXPANSION IS EXPECTED BE COMPLETED DURING SPRING OF 2021; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – IS PLANNING TO BUILD A NEW $100 MLN RETIREMENT VILLAGE IN HAVELOCK NORTH; 16/03/2018 RHP PROPERTIES BUYS 421 HOME SITES IN LOS ANGELES COUNTY; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q EPS 53c; 17/05/2018 – Ryman Healthcare FY EPS 77.6 NZ Cents; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Real Estate Adds Ryman Hospitality; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN FY UNDERLYING PROFIT NZ$203.5M UP 14%; 16/03/2018 – RHP Properties Acquires 421 Home Sites In Los Angeles County; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE FINAL DIV/SHR 10.9 NZ CENTS; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN TO BUILD NZ$100M RETIREMENT VILLAGE IN HAVELOCK NORTH

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold RHP shares while 88 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 43.33 million shares or 0.12% less from 43.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Financial holds 0% or 6,281 shares. Anchor Capital Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Morgan Stanley reported 177,341 shares stake. Raymond James Service Advsr accumulated 6,555 shares. Services Automobile Association has 10,636 shares. The North Carolina-based Bancorporation Of America De has invested 0% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Oberweis Asset Mgmt reported 11,650 shares. 508,731 are held by Ws Mgmt Lllp. Tower Research Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) has invested 0.02% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Cwm Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) or 37 shares. First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 50,283 shares. Affinity Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,976 shares stake. Asset Mgmt One reported 106,844 shares. Boston Ltd Liability Co accumulated 57,830 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Raymond James Trust Na invested 0.02% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP).

More notable recent Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Weekly CEO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Presents At Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on March 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Declares Second Quarter Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ryman Hospitality sells $500M of notes, buys $197.5M of 2021 notes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ryman Hospitality: This 4.6%-Yielding Group Hotel REIT Has A Strong Growth Outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12 billion and $484.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 587 shares to 34,880 shares, valued at $37.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN) by 64,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 283,063 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.08 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold ZAYO shares while 80 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 184.70 million shares or 8.79% less from 202.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Asset Mngmt One Ltd has 0.02% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Wells Fargo & Com Mn stated it has 934,772 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Llc owns 7,353 shares. State Street holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 4.82 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 3.12% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 700,426 shares. First Mercantile Tru Company accumulated 20,869 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Qci Asset Management Inc owns 300 shares. Farallon Mgmt Lc holds 2.82 million shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Qs Lc holds 0% or 7,800 shares. 996,356 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc. Principal Financial owns 9,298 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 23,513 shares. Whittier Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 31,245 shares.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28 billion and $9.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 181,000 shares to 2.24 million shares, valued at $218.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 60,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc.