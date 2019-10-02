Overbrook Management Has Trimmed Its Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Holding by $2.98 Million; Nice (NICE) Holder Navellier & Associates Has Increased Its Stake

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Nice (NICE) by 28.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 3,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The hedge fund held 16,957 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.32 million, up from 13,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Nice for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $142.43. About 139,830 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 07/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Trade Surveillance Solution for MAD/MAR Technology” Category Winner in A-Team Group’s 2018; 07/03/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Selected by Govolution, a Leader in ePayment Solutions, to Power Self-Service and Agent-Assisted Service; 29/03/2018 – NICE Announces the Industry’s Largest Ever Customer Experience User Event Interactions 2018, May 14-16, in Orlando; 21/03/2018 – NICE Actimize Introduces ACTone – The Market’s First AI-Enabled Financial Crime Investigation Management Platform; 16/05/2018 – NICE and NICE inContact Announce CX Excellence Award Winners at Interactions 2018, The Industry’s Largest Customer Experience; 30/05/2018 – NICE Actimize’s “Autonomous Financial Crime Management” User Group to Address Paradigm Shift at Financial Institutions; 11/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Named ‘Winner’ in Three 2018 CRM Service Award Categories Further Strengthening Its Leadership as the Number One Enterprise Cloud Customer Service Platform; 04/04/2018 – Global Consumer Electronics Powerhouse Moves Over 500 Agents to NICE inContact CXone; 24/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Authorized to Operate in FedRAMP Marketplace to Securely Support Government Agencies Seeking Improved; 08/03/2018 – CallVU Joins NICE inContact DEVone Program to Drive Contact Center Efficiency with Intelligent Self-Service Options

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 18.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 37,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The hedge fund held 167,480 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.37M, down from 205,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $84.78. About 658,364 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 14/03/2018 – Leidos Awarded Department of Veterans Affairs IT Modernization Task Order; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS – THE CONTRACT HAS A ONE-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE, FIVE ONE-YEAR OPTIONS, AND A TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $112 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Net $102M; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Defense Solutions Rev $1.178B; 05/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – GSA’S SINGLE-AWARD FOLLOW-ON TASK ORDER HAS A ONE-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE AND TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $230 MLN; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS – AWARDED CONTRACT BY U.S. ARMY TO CONTINUE TO PROVIDE LOGISTICS SERVICES TO 1(ST) THEATER SUSTAINMENT COMMAND SUPPORTING U.S. ARMY CENTRAL; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Health Rev $425M; 17/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $239.5 MLN IF ALL OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q EPS 66c; 20/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS- PURPOSE OF AMENDMENT WAS TO REDUCE APPLICABLE MARGIN FOR B TERM LOANS OUTSTANDING IMMEDIATELY PRIOR TO AMENDMENT BY 25 BASIS POINTS

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37B and $646.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firsttrust Nasdaq Tech. (QTEC) by 89,196 shares to 145,740 shares, valued at $12.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 14,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,508 shares, and cut its stake in First Trust Technology Alphade (FXL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold LDOS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 103.56 million shares or 1.26% less from 104.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has invested 0% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 15,316 shares stake. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 137,120 shares in its portfolio. 746,825 were reported by Schroder Invest Mngmt Group Inc. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 36,161 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 482,055 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability stated it has 3,030 shares. Kings Point Capital Mngmt has invested 0.58% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). 1.83 million were accumulated by Principal Fin. Stanley has 17,268 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio owns 8,456 shares. Pnc Serv stated it has 50,956 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 2,400 shares. First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 681,183 shares. Braun Stacey Assocs reported 0.93% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Analysts await Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 4.39% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.14 per share. LDOS’s profit will be $172.86M for 17.81 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Leidos Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.59% EPS growth.

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12B and $484.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 75,000 shares to 422,366 shares, valued at $4.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Univar Inc by 19,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,112 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).