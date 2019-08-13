Overbrook Management Has Trimmed Its American Express Co (AXP) Stake as Stock Value Rose; State Str (STT) Stock Value Declined While Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has Increased Its Holding

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 5,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 41,203 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50M, down from 46,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $126.24. About 1.97M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Merchant Services Net $472M; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 1.9 % for April; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 02/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 07/03/2018 American Express Joins Chorus Declaring Gender Pay Parity; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services Net Write-Off Rate 2.2%; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Starting to Pay Off; 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased its stake in State Str Corp (STT) by 38.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd bought 4.19M shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 15.20M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00 billion, up from 11.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in State Str Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $51.75. About 1.51M shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 09/05/2018 – New State Street Research Reveals More than Half of Institutional Investors Plan to Outsource Their Data Management by 2021; 14/05/2018 – State Street’s Corporate Responsibility Report Highlights Goals for Improving Workforce Diversity and Reducing Environmental Impact; 20/03/2018 – US Financial 15 Split Corp.: Preferred Dividend Declared; 06/03/2018 – State Street Embraces New Investment Paradigm, Launches Investable Indices; 23/04/2018 – State Street Recognized by RobecoSAM’s Annual “Sustainability Yearbook” for Fourth Consecutive Year; 15/05/2018 – State Street Corp. Exits Position in McDermott; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP STT.N – OUTLOOK GIVEN IN JANUARY AND FEBRUARY IS STILL OPERATIVE -CONF CALL; 22/03/2018 – STATE STREET APPOINTS IAN APPLEYARD AS NEW GLOBAL CONTROLLER AND CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – State Street Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP – 1Q18 REVENUE OF $3.0 BLN, UP 13% COMPARED TO 1Q17

Since July 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $170,365 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold STT shares while 227 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 325.39 million shares or 0.78% more from 322.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First In holds 241 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Timber Creek Cap Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.08% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). 36,176 were accumulated by Montag A & Associate. Mackay Shields Ltd reported 92,306 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory has invested 0.05% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Lpl Lc holds 51,280 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) accumulated 4,027 shares or 0.03% of the stock. North Star Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Gam Hldg Ag reported 29,390 shares stake. Fairfield Bush And reported 0.21% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Culbertson A N & Inc holds 0.64% or 33,731 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Utah Retirement has 70,935 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd owns 17.88M shares. Prudential accumulated 891,329 shares.

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd, which manages about $19.52 billion and $18.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 3.12 million shares to 6.21M shares, valued at $893.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 471,714 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.21M shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 15.17 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12B and $465.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 13,641 shares to 362,968 shares, valued at $29.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 11,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 526,772 shares, and has risen its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC).