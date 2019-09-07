Overbrook Management Has Trimmed American Express Co (AXP) Stake as Share Value Rose; As Chevron New (CVX) Share Value Rose, Holder Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its Holding

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 5,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 41,203 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, down from 46,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $120.19. About 4.48M shares traded or 37.46% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects Revenue to Be Up at Least 8 % This Year; 18/04/2018 – American Express Consolidated Effective Tax Rate Was 22 %, Down From 32 % a Year Ago; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 28/05/2018 – American Express Co Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Jun. 4; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA REACHES PACT WITH AIMIA-AIR CANADA; 12/03/2018 – EverCompliant Secures Strategic Investment From American Express Ventures to Help Fight Electronic Money Laundering; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL NOTES AND FLOATING NOTES DUE 2021, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 1678.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc bought 173,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 183,580 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.61 million, up from 10,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $118.26. About 4.21 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 17/04/2018 – Chevron Venezuela Arrests, Canada Pipeline Battle: Energy Wrap; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha; 25/04/2018 – Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 05/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX TO LOOK FOR PARTNERS FOR THE TWO BLOCKS IT RECENTLY WON AT DEEPWATER AUCTION, WILL START TALKS WITH PARTNERS CHEVRON CVX.N , BHP BILLITON BHP.AX AND INPEX 1605; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global; 05/04/2018 – KEMIRA KEMIRA SIGNS MULTIYEAR POLYMER SUPPLY PACT W/ CHEVRON; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON SAYS NEW U.S. TAX LAW HAS NOT HAD A ‘MAJOR IMPACT ON’ COMPANY; 23/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP- ONTARIO COURT OF APPEAL UPHELD LOWER COURT’S DETERMINATION THAT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CO CANNOT BE ENFORCED AGAINST CHEVRON CANADA LTD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree Med stated it has 8,516 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 340,917 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Bowen Hanes And invested in 257,923 shares or 1.41% of the stock. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 1.25% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 15,288 shares. Cullinan Associates reported 1.25% stake. Sit Associate holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 162,494 shares. Kwmg Ltd Llc invested 0.02% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 981,732 were accumulated by Lpl Lc. Sigma Planning Corp holds 54,383 shares. Hgk Asset Management invested in 2.43% or 65,342 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested in 994,811 shares. Greystone Managed Incorporated holds 132,582 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Advisory Research Inc has invested 0.04% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Kentucky Retirement invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 1.64% or 280,381 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron preparing for Venezuela exit with new contract provisions – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 86,513 shares to 3,720 shares, valued at $920,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in John Hancock Exchange Traded by 8,802 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,587 shares, and cut its stake in Ubs Ag Jersey Brh (MLPI).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.72B for 14.45 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12B and $465.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 11,286 shares to 526,772 shares, valued at $32.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 16,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,856 shares, and has risen its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP).