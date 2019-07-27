Overbrook Management Has Raised Its F M C (FMC) Holding; CEVA, Inc. (CEVA) Had 1 Bulls

Overbrook Management Corp increased F M C Corp (FMC) stake by 2.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Overbrook Management Corp acquired 7,598 shares as F M C Corp (FMC)’s stock rose 3.61%. The Overbrook Management Corp holds 303,383 shares with $23.31 million value, up from 295,785 last quarter. F M C Corp now has $11.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $85.57. About 700,210 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has declined 2.74% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Rev $1.21B; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Net $267.2M; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Tom Schneberger Oper Chief for New Lithium Materials Company; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS LITHIUM HYDROXIDE CUSTOMERS “FAR MORE FOCUSED” ON SECURITY OF SUPPLY THAN PRICE AS DEMAND POISED TO GROW – CFO; 07/05/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 19/04/2018 – FMC Corporation’s Paul Graves and Thomas Schneberger to Speak at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference; 21/04/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE SAYS SELLS SOUND INPATIENT PHYSICIANS HOLDINGS FOR $2.15 BLN; 18/04/2018 – FMC GlobalSat, e3 Systems Sign Certified Distribution Agreement; 09/03/2018 – PELAMBRES UNION REJECTS ANTOFAGASTA WAGE OFFER IN CHILE: FMC; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation Sees FY Adj EPS $5.90-Adj EPS $6.20

Among 2 analysts covering CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CEVA had 4 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Northland Capital downgraded the shares of CEVA in report on Thursday, February 14 to “Market Perform” rating. The stock of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Canaccord Genuity. See CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $30 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: BNP Paribas Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

14/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

14/02/2019 Broker: Northland Capital Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.83, from 1.79 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold CEVA, Inc. shares while 42 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 17.94 million shares or 5.56% less from 19.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Co reported 126,629 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 52,453 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) for 8,482 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 8,891 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P stated it has 817,991 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York State Teachers Retirement reported 57,339 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.02% or 460,481 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Com accumulated 0% or 11,969 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners Incorporated owns 1,882 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0% of its portfolio in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). 8,200 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. Stifel Finance has invested 0% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 33,692 shares in its portfolio. 154 are held by Us National Bank & Trust De.

CEVA, Inc. licenses signal processing intellectual property technologies to semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $618.35 million. The firm licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor (DSP) cores and application-specific platforms for vision, imaging, and audio and voice, as well as long and short range wireless technologies, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth IPs, Serial ATA, and Serial Attached SCSI. It has a 1340 P/E ratio. The Company’s technologies are licensed to semiconductor and OEM companies in the form of IP, which is used for the design, manufacture, market, and sale of application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to wireless, consumer electronics, and automotive companies for incorporation into a variety of end products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 27,276 were accumulated by Corecommodity Ltd Liability Company. Fmr stated it has 2.62 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Westpac Banking Corp holds 0% or 10,559 shares. Destination Wealth Management holds 0% or 128 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 24,497 shares. Qs Investors Limited Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Daiwa Securities Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). The Maryland-based Macroview Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Starr Incorporated reported 0.05% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, a Netherlands-based fund reported 130,000 shares. Charles Schwab Investment invested in 0.04% or 815,647 shares. S&T Commercial Bank Pa has invested 1.41% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Company has invested 0.01% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Parkside Finance Bancshares has 0.01% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 240 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering FMC (NYSE:FMC), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. FMC had 18 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. As per Thursday, June 13, the company rating was reinitiated by Citigroup. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of FMC in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was initiated by Goldman Sachs on Friday, March 8 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, February 14. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of FMC in report on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, February 13. The stock of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) earned “Buy” rating by Stephens on Thursday, February 28.