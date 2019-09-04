Overbrook Management Has Raised Citigroup (C) Holding By $699,732; QCR Holdings Has 2 Sentiment

Overbrook Management Corp increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 2.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Overbrook Management Corp acquired 11,286 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Overbrook Management Corp holds 526,772 shares with $32.78 million value, up from 515,486 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $140.44B valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $64.15. About 3.44 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 27/03/2018 – CITI’S CATHERINE MANN COMMENT ON BLOOMBERG TV; 26/03/2018 – Citigroup names new APAC head of corporate, investment banking – memo; 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150; 09/04/2018 – Latin American Bond Sales Decrease 16% This Year, Citi Leads; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan announced its biggest repurchase program since the financial crisis, while Citigroup unleashed its largest ever buyback program and doubled its dividend; 22/03/2018 – CITI’S LAYTON COMMENTS AT METAL BULLETIN ZINC CONF. IN LONDON; 11/05/2018 – Citi Named Derivatives Clearing Bank of the Year by GlobalCapital; 18/04/2018 – Trade war would be ‘end of global recovery,’ says Citigroup economist; 10/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16

QCR Holdings Inc (QCRH) investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.95, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 54 investment professionals increased or opened new equity positions, while 27 sold and trimmed stakes in QCR Holdings Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 9.13 million shares, up from 8.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding QCR Holdings Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 3 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 5 Reduced: 22 Increased: 38 New Position: 16.

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $7400 lowest target. $86’s average target is 34.06% above currents $64.15 stock price. Citigroup had 10 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $83 target in Tuesday, April 16 report.

QCR Holdings, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company has market cap of $551.82 million. The firm operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management divisions. It has a 11.48 P/E ratio. It accepts deposits, and invests in loans/leases and securities.

Analysts await QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.91 EPS, up 40.00% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.65 per share. QCRH’s profit will be $14.36M for 9.61 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by QCR Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.41% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) has declined 12.55% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending.