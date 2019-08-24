Overbrook Management Has Raised Cedar Fair LP (FUN) Holding by $348,400; Jb Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) Shareholder Regions Financial Has Lifted Position by $844,663

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in Cedar Fair LP (FUN) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 6,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.81% . The hedge fund held 347,077 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.26M, up from 340,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Cedar Fair LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $54.12. About 371,666 shares traded or 18.75% up from the average. Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has declined 12.44% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical FUN News: 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss $83.4M; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Cash Distribution of $0.89/LP Unit; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.49

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Jb Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 8,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.50% . The institutional investor held 820,760 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.13 million, up from 812,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Jb Hunt Transport Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $99.14. About 1.05 million shares traded. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has declined 13.11% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JBHT News: 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Net $118.1M; 16/03/2018 – JB Hunt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – JB HUNT 1Q OPER REV. $1.95B, EST. $1.88B; 19/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Payment of Dividend; 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research; 16/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Profit Jumps on Strong Freight Demand Pricing Gains; 21/04/2018 – DJ JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBHT); 03/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Named One of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Intermodal Rev $1.07B; 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conferences

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust (SHY) by 36,164 shares to 83,523 shares, valued at $7.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 4,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 249,228 shares, and cut its stake in Reinsurance Group Of America I (NYSE:RGA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold JBHT shares while 128 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 78.35 million shares or 0.23% less from 78.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Midas Mngmt holds 0.97% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) for 22,400 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). 280,151 were reported by Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Company. 123 were reported by Salem Inv Counselors. Natl Asset Mgmt reported 0.04% stake. Quantitative Investment Management Limited Company stated it has 0.12% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). United Svcs Automobile Association reported 0.01% stake. Rothschild Corporation Il invested in 0.64% or 54,025 shares. 931 were reported by Qs Ltd Llc. Essex Investment Mngmt Ltd accumulated 102 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr holds 30 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Moody Bancorporation Tru Division has invested 0% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Price T Rowe Md reported 0.15% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Incorporated Inc invested 0% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).