Overbrook Management Has Lowered Its American Express Co (AXP) Holding by $549,360; Stock Price Rose; Kemet (KEM) Shareholder Apis Capital Advisors Has Raised Stake

Apis Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kemet Corp (KEM) by 61.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc bought 130,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.45% . The institutional investor held 340,000 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.77 million, up from 210,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kemet Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.36. About 673,911 shares traded. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 23.35% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES KEMET’S CFR & SR SEC TERM LOAN TO B1; OUTLOOK; 17/05/2018 – Kemet 4Q EPS 4c; 05/04/2018 – KEMET Expands ESD Rated Ceramic Capacitor Product Portfolio; 06/03/2018 S&P REVISES KEMET CORP. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 28/03/2018 – Album Review: With Sons of Kemet, Shabaka Hutchings Brings London Jazz Into the Spotlight; 22/05/2018 – KEMET Honors Digi-Key with FY18 High Service Distributor of the Year Award; 16/04/2018 – Kemet Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – KEMET CFR RAISED TO B1 FROM B3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corp Fine; 21/03/2018 – KEMET DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL EFFECT ON TOKIN FINE

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 5,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 41,203 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50M, down from 46,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $124.79. About 1.93 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Average Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 Total U.S. Consumer, Small Business Card Member Loans $63B; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.7 PCT AT JAN END; 13/03/2018 – American Express Company Elects Christopher D. Young to Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – American Express Co at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 16/04/2018 – CROSS-BRAND LOYALTY PROGRAM PLENTI SAYS PLENTI PROGRAM WILL END ON JULY 10, 2018; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit jumps 31 percent on higher customer spending; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4 & 2018-5

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Does Amex Deserve More Credit for Q2 Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American Express -2.4% after Q1 revenue trails estimate – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 15.00 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12B and $465.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 50,033 shares to 347,366 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 16,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 501,208 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar holds 65,755 shares. Massachusetts-based Welch & Forbes Ltd has invested 0.25% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 6,373 shares. Brookstone Capital holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 2,620 shares. Wells Fargo & Comm Mn holds 0.08% or 2.54M shares in its portfolio. Brighton Jones Ltd holds 0.06% or 4,476 shares. Cls Invs Llc owns 0% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 1,304 shares. Sprucegrove Inv Mgmt holds 124,800 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. 15,351 were accumulated by Ingalls Snyder Ltd Com. Alps Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.11% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 3,784 shares. Salem Inv Counselors holds 0.03% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 3,105 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Mcmillion Cap Mgmt has 0.74% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 5,900 were accumulated by S&Co Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold KEM shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 44.68 million shares or 3.21% less from 46.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 66,510 are held by Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Co. Alps Advsr Inc holds 0% or 22,153 shares. Metropolitan Life Co New York has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Invesco reported 457,449 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 57,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pathstone Family Office, New Jersey-based fund reported 281 shares. Delphi Ma invested in 0.68% or 42,965 shares. Wellington Group Llp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.33 million shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) for 531,836 shares. Principal Financial Group reported 467,349 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Quantbot Technology LP accumulated 1,395 shares. Moreover, Prudential has 0% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Charles Schwab Inv owns 414,718 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Co invested in 0.12% or 175,480 shares.

More notable recent KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About KEMET Corporation (KEM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KEMET Corporation 2020 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “KEMET to Mark 100-Year Anniversary with NYSE Closing Bell Ceremony – GlobeNewswire” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “KEMET Celebrates 100 Years of Innovation Excellence NYSE:KEM – GlobeNewswire” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KEMET: Another Selloff, Another Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.