Overbrook Management Has Decreased Its Darling Ingredients (DAR) Position by $582,426; Insperity (NSP) Holder Mitchell Capital Management Co Decreased Its Holding as Shares Declined

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 30,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% . The hedge fund held 2.65M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.71M, down from 2.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $18.89. About 545,252 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 2.06% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $110.4M, EST. $101.3M; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Protein Conversion And Used Cooking Oil Collection Business; 10/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 08/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Presenting at Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS ITS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS GROUP, LLC; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – TRANSACTION PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN IN CASH; 02/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Closing Of Darling Global Finance B.V.’s Private Offering Of €515 Million Unsecured Senior; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS ACQUIRES KRUGER COMMODITIES; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q EPS 58C, EST. 28C

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Insperity Inc (NSP) by 38.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co sold 23,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.27% . The institutional investor held 37,209 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.55 million, down from 60,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Insperity Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $98.05. About 286,675 shares traded. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 11.36% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Adj EPS $1.41; 22/04/2018 – DJ Insperity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSP); 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 63c; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 63C, EST. 54C; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.36-Adj EPS $3.44; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Net $49.4M; 07/05/2018 – Insperity and UnitedHealthcare Extend Relationship Through 2022; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.41, EST. $1.14; 20/04/2018 Insperity First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Monday, April 30

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold DAR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 152.70 million shares or 0.60% more from 151.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Profund Advisors Lc invested in 0.01% or 14,341 shares. Advsrs Asset reported 0.01% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Panagora Asset accumulated 0.03% or 369,864 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 56,082 shares. Pnc Ser Gp has 0% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 22,440 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.08% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 76,600 shares. Group Inc One Trading Lp owns 2,184 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Trellus Management Com Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2.07% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Boston Advisors Limited Liability invested in 59,510 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 9,910 are owned by First Mercantile Co. Eidelman Virant Cap owns 10,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 5,904 shares. Shell Asset Management Co accumulated 82,792 shares.

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12B and $484.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,192 shares to 21,790 shares, valued at $5.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 88,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 451,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF).

Analysts await Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 600.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. DAR’s profit will be $32.95 million for 23.61 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Darling Ingredients Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 3.49% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.86 per share. NSP’s profit will be $36.65 million for 27.54 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Insperity, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.99% EPS growth.

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80M and $298.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,838 shares to 89,356 shares, valued at $11.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt (NYSE:DIS) by 3,124 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,356 shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

