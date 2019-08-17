Overbrook Management Has Boosted T Mobile Us (TMUS) Position; Servicesource International Has 0.87 Sentiment

Servicesource International Inc (SREV) investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 34 active investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 39 sold and reduced their positions in Servicesource International Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 61.39 million shares, down from 64.15 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Servicesource International Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 23 Increased: 25 New Position: 9.

Overbrook Management Corp increased T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) stake by 3.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Overbrook Management Corp acquired 16,390 shares as T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS)’s stock rose 8.36%. The Overbrook Management Corp holds 501,208 shares with $34.63 million value, up from 484,818 last quarter. T Mobile Us Inc now has $66.43B valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $77.75. About 2.49 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 10/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile USA rekindle merger talks; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE 1Q REV. $10.46B, EST. $10.34B; 08/05/2018 – T-MOBILE ACQUISITION OF SPRINT NEEDS CLEARANCE AT FCC, JUSTICE; 30/04/2018 – Crown Castle: T-Mobile and Sprint Represent About 19% and 14% Respectively of Consolidated Site Rental Rev; 16/04/2018 – T-MOBILE SETTLEMENT ANNOUNCED BY FCC IN EMAIL STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – SPRINT, T-MOBILE AIM TO CLINCH MERGER BY NEXT WEEK: CNBC/RTRS; 16/04/2018 – FCC ANNOUNCES T-MOBILE SETTLEMENT OVER FALSE RING TONES; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile Hired Turnberry Solutions in August for Perspective ‘On a Variety of Topics’; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40 mln over false ring tones on rural U.S. calls; 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week

Among 4 analysts covering T-Mobile US (NYSE:TMUS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. T-Mobile US has $9400 highest and $7600 lowest target. $84.60’s average target is 8.81% above currents $77.75 stock price. T-Mobile US had 7 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained the shares of TMUS in report on Monday, July 29 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Friday, March 22. The rating was maintained by HSBC on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 6 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Registered Advisor invested in 7,915 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Creative Planning has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). First Hawaiian Natl Bank stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 0.16% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 4.70 million shares. Howe & Rusling, a New York-based fund reported 2,215 shares. Fosun International Limited reported 13,000 shares stake. Westpac Banking Corp reported 24,493 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt has 0.41% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Vigilant Cap Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 247 shares. Jet Capital Investors LP reported 332,814 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 14,005 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 137,800 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Comml Bank Of Mellon has 0.06% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 3.21M shares. Swiss Bancshares invested in 1.23M shares or 0.09% of the stock.

ServiceSource International, Inc. provides recurring revenue management, maintenance, support, and subscription for technology and technology-enabled healthcare and life sciences companies. The company has market cap of $79.97 million. It offers end-to-end management and optimization of the service-contract renewals process, including data management, quoting, selling, and recurring revenue business intelligence. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s solutions include outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management, including the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clientsÂ’ end-users.

