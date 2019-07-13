Overbrook Management Has Boosted Its Position in F M C (FMC) as Stock Value Rose; Karp Capital Management Lifted Boeing Co (BA) Stake

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 7,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 303,383 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.31M, up from 295,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $83.26. About 893,040 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has declined 2.74% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS LITHIUM HYDROXIDE CUSTOMERS “FAR MORE FOCUSED” ON SECURITY OF SUPPLY THAN PRICE AS DEMAND POISED TO GROW – CFO; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation: Brondeau Will Serve as Chmn of the Bd of the New Lithium Materials Co; 23/05/2018 – FMC GlobalSat Expands Subdistribution Network; adds KVR Energy to its Growing Global List; 20/04/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Tom Schneberger Oper Chief for New Lithium Materials Company; 09/03/2018 – FMC NAMES PAUL GRAVES NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS COMPANY CEO; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS THIS LAST QUARTER OF EXTENSIVE COMMENTARY ON ITS LITHIUM BUSINESS DUE TO SEC IPO FILING THIS SUMMER – CFO PAUL GRAVES; 29/03/2018 – FMC EXPECTS FY ADJ. EPS TO EXCEED $5.60/SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Newest Fully Electric Truck Will be Even Better Than Imagined; 04/05/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 12.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karp Capital Management Corp bought 935 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,700 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, up from 7,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.52M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – China to open auto market as trade tensions simmer; 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 23/03/2018 – Boeing, All Nippon Airways Finalize Order for Two 777 Freighters; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Buy KLX for $4.25 Billion; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 18/05/2018 – Boeing 737 Crashes At Airport In Cuba: Reports — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: Boeing starts showcasing interiors of middle-of-the-market jet to airlines. May seat as few as 200 and; 10/04/2018 – Boeing Reports First-Quarter Deliveries; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENCOURAGED BY DIALOGUE BETWEEN US AND CHINA ON TRADE; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS PURCHASE ALSO ASSUMES ABOUT $1.0B OF NET DEBT

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. 19,500 shares valued at $7.83 million were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50M on Monday, February 4. Shares for $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. 2,916 shares valued at $1.20 million were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.