Overbrook Management Has Boosted Its Constellium Nv (CSTM) Position; Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTPH) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Tetraphase (NASDAQ:TTPH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tetraphase has $7 highest and $4 lowest target. $5.50’s average target is 2015.38% above currents $0.26 stock price. Tetraphase had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $7 target in Friday, March 15 report. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4 target in Friday, March 15 report. See Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) latest ratings:

Overbrook Management Corp increased Constellium Nv (CSTM) stake by 16.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Overbrook Management Corp acquired 50,033 shares as Constellium Nv (CSTM)’s stock rose 31.83%. The Overbrook Management Corp holds 347,366 shares with $2.77M value, up from 297,333 last quarter. Constellium Nv now has $1.59 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.04. About 651,979 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company has market cap of $14.12 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 19.76 million shares or 11.39% less from 22.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of Ny Mellon has 223,141 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Parsons Cap Management Ri has 0% invested in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) for 11,000 shares. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc owns 0% invested in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) for 40,829 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0% in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 13,048 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Incorporated owns 100,653 shares. Meeder Asset owns 5,199 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Pa owns 5,541 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 163,800 shares in its portfolio. The Vermont-based Manchester Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH). Fmr Ltd Liability Company reported 845 shares. Dow De invested 0.01% in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH).

The stock increased 3.13% or $0.0079 during the last trading session, reaching $0.26. About 146,461 shares traded. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) has declined 88.14% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 88.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TTPH News: 06/03/2018 – Tetraphase Pharma 4Q Loss $23.5M; 02/04/2018 – Tetraphase Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 21/05/2018 – Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to Present Eravacycline and TP-6076 Data at ASM Microbe 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTPH); 19/03/2018 – TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS – BOARD ELECTED CHRISTOPHER WATT AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER & PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER UNTIL CFO IS NAMED; 12/04/2018 – Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to Present Data at 28th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases; 03/05/2018 – Tetraphase Pharma 1Q Loss $21.6M; 15/05/2018 – Rock Springs Capital Management Exits Position in Tetraphase; 19/03/2018 – TETRAPHASE SAYS WATT HAS SERVED AS SVP, FINANCE SINCE JAN. 2017 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – Tetraphase Pharma 4Q Rev $2.53M