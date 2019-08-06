Overbrook Management Has Boosted Constellium Nv (CSTM) Stake; 2 Analysts Bullish Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI)

Overbrook Management Corp increased Constellium Nv (CSTM) stake by 16.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Overbrook Management Corp acquired 50,033 shares as Constellium Nv (CSTM)’s stock rose 31.83%. The Overbrook Management Corp holds 347,366 shares with $2.77M value, up from 297,333 last quarter. Constellium Nv now has $1.56B valuation. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11.39. About 1.32 million shares traded or 35.35% up from the average. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold Hillenbrand, Inc. shares while 63 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 47.95 million shares or 0.06% less from 47.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Management Ltd Liability owns 151 shares. Lpl Fincl accumulated 0% or 8,871 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Company invested in 34,459 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Delta Asset Limited Tn invested in 0% or 104 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 6,381 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.02% or 21,461 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt stated it has 445 shares. 48,127 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 61,548 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc stated it has 12,548 shares. Merian Global (Uk) Limited reported 8,612 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Com has 0.09% invested in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) for 5,719 shares. Shell Asset Management Co accumulated 19,101 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc invested in 0.01% or 199,389 shares.

Hillenbrand, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.86 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. It has a 13.38 P/E ratio. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, makes, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, processed food, chemicals, fertilizers, industrial minerals, mining, energy, wastewater treatment, and forest products.

