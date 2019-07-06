Overbrook Management Decreased Its Sunopta (STKL) Holding by $569,613; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake Lifted by Moreno Evelyn V

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in Sunopta Inc (STKL) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 189,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.00% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73 million, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Sunopta Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $328.14M market cap company. The stock increased 11.73% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $3.62. About 485,922 shares traded or 52.49% up from the average. SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has declined 37.45% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical STKL News: 09/05/2018 SUNOPTA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Rev $312.7M; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Loss/Shr 7c

Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V bought 196 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,035 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.19M, up from 3,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/03/2018 – Sixth Continent Integrates Amazon Pay; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon Music subscriptions have grown more than 100 pct in past six months – The Verge; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON- LAUNCHED ‘INTERNATIONAL SHOPPING’ WITHIN APP THROUGH WHICH CUSTOMERS IN THAILAND CAN BROWSE AND SHOP OVER 45 MLN ITEMS THAT CAN BE SHIPPED TO THEIR COUNTRY FROM U.S; 23/04/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Be Working on Another Big Bet: Home Robots; 18/03/2018 – Stanley Straughter: Amazon Scraps Plan to Compete Against Ticketmaster; 28/03/2018 – Amazon loses more than $50 billion in value on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment; 19/04/2018 – KCEN: 6 take-aways on leadership from Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk; 16/05/2018 – Amazon is making another move to convert Amazon Prime customers into Whole Foods customers. All U.S. Prime customers will soon be eligible for a discount of 10% on sale items inside Whole Foods stores; 09/05/2018 – FedEx, Alphabet and Uber Win Drone Sweepstakes Lost by Amazon; 31/05/2018 – Amazon works its way deeper into customers’ lives

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12B and $465.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 362 shares to 35,467 shares, valued at $41.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 145,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 725,104 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.62 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by SunOpta Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 17 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.02 million activity. The insider Barnett Jill bought $24,752. The insider Ennen Joseph bought $215,440. 10,000 SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) shares with value of $26,999 were bought by Gough Jeffrey. Shares for $662,225 were bought by Miketa George. $148,264 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) was bought by HOUDE LOVAS KATRINA. On Friday, March 1 Buick Mike bought $80,217 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) or 30,000 shares.