Overbrook Management Decreased Its Position in Sunopta (STKL) as Stock Price Declined; As Dover (DOV) Share Price Declined, Holder Sei Investments Company Has Lowered Holding by $1.77 Million

Sei Investments Company decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 43.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company sold 18,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 24,990 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, down from 43,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $88.1. About 661,012 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP DOV.N FY2018 REV VIEW $8.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Dover Corp to Receive One-Time Payment of $700M; 09/05/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER WILL RECEIVE A ONE-TIME CASH PAYMENT OF $700 MLN FROM APERGY IN CONNECTION WITH COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Net $131.4M; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $1.9 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 6% FROM PRIOR YEAR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dover Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOV); 26/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS APERGY SEPARATION ON-TRACK FOR EARLY MAY COMPLETION; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 4%-5%; 09/05/2018 – Dover Announces Distribution of Shrs of Apergy to Hldrs; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 2018 Guidance Excludes Results of Apergy

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in Sunopta Inc (STKL) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 189,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.15% . The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73M, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Sunopta Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.17 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.36. About 314,587 shares traded. SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has declined 65.24% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.24% the S&P500.

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12 billion and $465.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 145,395 shares to 725,104 shares, valued at $26.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN) by 6,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 347,077 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 20 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.45 million activity. On Friday, March 1 Buick Mike bought $80,217 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) or 30,000 shares. The insider HOUDE LOVAS KATRINA bought $148,264. McKeracher Robert bought $53,400 worth of stock. Gough Jeffrey had bought 10,000 shares worth $26,999. $215,440 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) was bought by Ennen Joseph on Friday, May 10. On Thursday, February 28 Hollis Richard Dean bought $267,750 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) or 100,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold STKL shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 67.69 million shares or 3.64% less from 70.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Mngmt Lc stated it has 1,360 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 84,154 shares. Advisory Alpha has invested 0% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). D E Shaw And holds 164,057 shares. Tower Limited Liability (Trc) holds 0% or 3,095 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Lc accumulated 11,492 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei Invests Com accumulated 0% or 18,377 shares. Domini Impact Invests Limited Com has invested 2.67% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Marble Harbor Counsel Lc owns 18,100 shares. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 3.64M shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 51,135 shares. 35,509 were accumulated by State Street. Eventide Asset Limited Liability Company owns 4.30M shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL).

More notable recent SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Axle & Manufacturing leads consumer gainers; SunOpta among losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Stockhouse.com with their article: “SunOpta Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results – Stockhouse” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SunOpta Inc. (STKL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Insider buying action at SunOpta – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Westn Life Group In by 1,400 shares to 1,877 shares, valued at $483,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 29,729 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.13% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 151,221 shares. First Tru Ltd Partnership holds 470,871 shares. Allen Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 7,987 shares. D E Shaw holds 5,717 shares. Dnb Asset As, a Norway-based fund reported 29,537 shares. Moors & Cabot Inc has invested 0.04% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.03% or 2,285 shares in its portfolio. Hgk Asset Mgmt Inc has 1.84% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 65,203 shares. Panagora Asset, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 549,654 shares. 5,300 are held by First Mercantile Trust. South State has invested 0.03% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Vident Advisory Llc invested in 0.02% or 4,180 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Company invested 0.03% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Wesbanco Bank owns 7,140 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Financial Bank Of Hawaii reported 11,050 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.