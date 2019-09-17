Overbrook Management Decreased Its Cedar Fair LP (FUN) Position by $3.01 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Idexx Labs (IDXX) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Harvey Investment Co Lowered Its Stake

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 6.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 5,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 75,593 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.81M, down from 80,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $265.64. About 228,640 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in Cedar Fair LP (FUN) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 64,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.81% . The hedge fund held 283,063 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.50 million, down from 347,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Cedar Fair LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $55.05. About 242,127 shares traded. Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has declined 12.44% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical FUN News: 23/03/2018 – Kings Dominion Debuts New “Hybrid” Roller Coaster Twisted Timbers; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cedar Fair, American Public Education, Cadiz, National Rese; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cedar Fair LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUN); 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Dividend of $0.89; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.49; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss $83.4M; 14/03/2018 Cedar Fair Completes Credit Agreement Amendment; Reduces Borrowing Costs; 02/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Cedar Fair Entertainment Company/; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Cash Distribution of $0.89/LP Unit; 22/05/2018 – Classic Roller Coaster at Worlds of Fun Gets New Twist

Analysts await Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 earnings per share, down 7.98% or $0.30 from last year’s $3.76 per share. FUN’s profit will be $195.85M for 3.98 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Cedar Fair, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 211.71% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Cedar Fair’s Dividend Dependable? – Motley Fool” on June 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Marathon Petroleum Underperforming The Sector – Seeking Alpha” published on September 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cedar Fair acquires Sawmill Creek Resort – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Deferred revenue +12% at Cedar Fair – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Cloudera, Dollar General, GE, Lyft, Match, MongoDB, Palo Alto, Papa Johnâ€™s, Slack, Walmart and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

