Overbrook Management Decreased Cedar Fair LP (FUN) Stake by $3.01 Million; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Has Lifted Its Holding

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in Cedar Fair LP (FUN) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 64,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.81% . The hedge fund held 283,063 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.50M, down from 347,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Cedar Fair LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $54.67. About 80,029 shares traded. Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has declined 12.44% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical FUN News: 22/05/2018 – Classic Roller Coaster at Worlds of Fun Gets New Twist; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Cash Distribution of $0.89/LP Unit; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss $83.4M; 20/03/2018 – Carowinds Introduces Camp Snoopy and Non-Stop Family Fun; 23/03/2018 – Kings Dominion Debuts New “Hybrid” Roller Coaster Twisted Timbers; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Dividend of $0.89; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cedar Fair, American Public Education, Cadiz, National Rese; 14/03/2018 Cedar Fair Completes Credit Agreement Amendment; Reduces Borrowing Costs; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cedar Fair LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUN); 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Rev $55M

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 149.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan bought 4,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 7,496 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05 million, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $130.52. About 2.17 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow

Analysts await Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 earnings per share, down 7.98% or $0.30 from last year’s $3.76 per share. FUN’s profit will be $195.82 million for 3.95 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Cedar Fair, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 211.71% EPS growth.

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12 billion and $484.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,192 shares to 21,790 shares, valued at $5.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 234,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Univar Inc.

