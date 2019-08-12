Overbrook Management Cut American Express Co (AXP) Holding; Cooper Creek Partners Management Lowered Stoneridge (SRI) Position By $10.44 Million

Overbrook Management Corp decreased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 10.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Overbrook Management Corp sold 5,040 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Overbrook Management Corp holds 41,203 shares with $4.50 million value, down from 46,243 last quarter. American Express Co now has $102.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.67% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $124.06. About 2.50 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Global markets follow Italy in major retreat; 12/03/2018 – EverCompliant Secures Strategic Investment From American Express Ventures to Help Fight Electronic Money Laundering; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.7 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 03/05/2018 – Accertify Launches Next Generation Machine-Learning Risk Management Tools; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Return on Average Equity 15.2%; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-3; Presale Issued; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.63B; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner, Dominion Harbor

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased Stoneridge Inc (SRI) stake by 61.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 372,952 shares as Stoneridge Inc (SRI)’s stock rose 4.02%. The Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc holds 232,695 shares with $6.72 million value, down from 605,647 last quarter. Stoneridge Inc now has $827.60M valuation. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $30.23. About 134,976 shares traded. Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has declined 2.22% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SRI News: 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Announces Expansion of MirrorEye® CMS Fleet Evaluations; 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Stoneridge Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 16/05/2018 – Stoneridge Presenting at Conference May 24; 30/05/2018 – Stoneridge Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 6; 20/04/2018 – DJ Stoneridge Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRI); 23/05/2018 – Stoneridge Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Parts and Accessories Necessary for Safe Operation; Stoneridge, Inc. Application for an Exemption; 18/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Boys golf: Stillwater builds on SEC lead at StoneRidge; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q EPS 46c

More notable recent Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stoneridge (SRI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stoneridge, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tariff pain again for auto suppliers – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Stoneridge (SRI) Tops Q2 EPS by 10c, Revenues Beat; Raises FY19 EPS Outlook – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Stoneridge had 6 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barrington given on Tuesday, February 26. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Barrington. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by FBR Capital. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Stephens.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold SRI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 26.30 million shares or 0.04% less from 26.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Com reported 164,370 shares stake. Pinnacle Associate Ltd has invested 0.01% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Frontier Capital Company Ltd Liability Corp owns 188,928 shares. Heartland Advsr holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) for 200,000 shares. Loomis Sayles And Com LP reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Invesco Limited holds 0% or 193,275 shares in its portfolio. Bridgecreek Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,412 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc reported 302,185 shares. Hsbc Hldg Plc stated it has 9,752 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 4,021 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insur New York. Ohio-based Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh has invested 0.15% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 0% stake. Fincl Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) for 163,847 shares. Corsair Mgmt LP reported 11,355 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased Noodles And Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) stake by 155,736 shares to 461,301 valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1. It also upped American Outdoor Brands stake by 419,337 shares and now owns 620,714 shares. Donnelley Rr And Sons was raised too.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Put Traders Make a Rare Appearance Ahead of American Express Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Does Amex Deserve More Credit for Q2 Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Express declares $0.43 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “American Express (AXP) to acquire acompaytm – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Overbrook Management Corp increased F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) stake by 7,598 shares to 303,383 valued at $23.31M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN) stake by 6,700 shares and now owns 347,077 shares. Spx Corp (SPW) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Company accumulated 123,765 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.4% or 757,422 shares in its portfolio. 282,290 are owned by Dana Inv Advisors. Lpl Fin owns 145,085 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Trust Department invested in 69 shares. Moreover, Farmers And Merchants Investments Inc has 0% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Ameriprise accumulated 0.04% or 785,239 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.01% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Private Wealth Advsrs holds 1,850 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 325,580 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.11% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Modera Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 12,805 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Mariner Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.06% or 36,830 shares. Sky Invest Grp Ltd Liability Corp has 52,079 shares for 2.09% of their portfolio. 73,592 are held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.91 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. American Express had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 22 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, July 22 with “Sector Perform”. Stephens maintained it with “Buy” rating and $131 target in Monday, March 4 report. The company was maintained on Monday, July 8 by Deutsche Bank. Wells Fargo maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) rating on Wednesday, July 10. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $14000 target. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $14000 target in Friday, May 3 report. The company was initiated on Wednesday, June 19 by Bank of America.