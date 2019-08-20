Overbrook Management Boosted Its Constellium Nv (CSTM) Stake; Quantum Capital Management Has Raised Henry Schein (HSIC) Holding By $8.57 Million

Overbrook Management Corp increased Constellium Nv (CSTM) stake by 16.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Overbrook Management Corp acquired 50,033 shares as Constellium Nv (CSTM)’s stock rose 31.83%. The Overbrook Management Corp holds 347,366 shares with $2.77M value, up from 297,333 last quarter. Constellium Nv now has $1.60B valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.67. About 243,572 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p

Quantum Capital Management Llc increased Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) stake by 113.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantum Capital Management Llc acquired 142,881 shares as Henry Schein Inc (HSIC)’s stock rose 6.57%. The Quantum Capital Management Llc holds 269,079 shares with $16.17 million value, up from 126,198 last quarter. Henry Schein Inc now has $9.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $61.34. About 585,761 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Henry Schein, Inc; 03/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Henry Schein, Inc., to the May 7, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action; 24/04/2018 – Henry Schein Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 14 Days; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – JOINT VENTURE TO BE NAMED HENRY SCHEIN ONE; 06/03/2018 – Henry Schein Cares Global Student Outreach Program Supports Student-Led Missions To Underserved Communities Around The World; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Executive Vice President Karen Prange to Leave Company; 11/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018 (HSIC); 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein Pres James Breslawski Assumes New Role as Vice Chmn; 19/03/2018 – Henry Schein Board Approves Shira Goodman as Nominee for Election as Director; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Sees EPS Growth for Remaining Consolidated Business in High-Single Digit to Low-Double Digit Range

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Constellium Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Constellium N.V. (CSTM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Constellium Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Constellium Announces Partial Redemption of 4.625% Senior Notes due 2021 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Henry Schein has $7500 highest and $57 lowest target. $66.71’s average target is 8.75% above currents $61.34 stock price. Henry Schein had 10 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barrington on Thursday, February 21. The stock of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Robert W. Baird. Barclays Capital maintained Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) on Thursday, February 21 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 25 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Ltd Co has 0.17% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Limited Liability Com has invested 0.75% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 20,014 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Lc holds 14,725 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Huntington Bancorp holds 0% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 2,523 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw Incorporated holds 0.08% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) or 12,425 shares. Timessquare Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership stated it has 28,142 shares. Srb has invested 0.07% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Tiedemann Advsrs Llc reported 7,472 shares stake. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 20 shares stake. Boston has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Addenda accumulated 15,680 shares. American International Gru Inc owns 78,867 shares. Perigon Wealth Llc invested 0.13% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $121,190 activity. $121,190 worth of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) was bought by Margulies Anne H. on Monday, February 25.