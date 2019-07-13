Overbrook Management Boosted Darling Ingredients (DAR) Stake by $1.35 Million as Valuation Declined; Eaton Vance Management Lifted Its Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Position by $27.06 Million; Shares Declined

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 64,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.68M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.04M, up from 2.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $20.28. About 624,367 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 15.08% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.65% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 15/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS ITS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS GROUP, LLC; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC – ACQUIRED SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF KRUGER COMMODITIES, INC; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO; 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients 1Q EPS 58c; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Sells its Terra Renewal Services Platform to American Residuals Group, LLC; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $110.4M, EST. $101.3M; 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Overbrook Management Buys 1.6% Position in Darling Ingredients; 20/04/2018 DJ Darling Ingredients Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAR)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 17.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 397,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.71M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.35 million, up from 2.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.40B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $65.69. About 2.35 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS, TEST EQUIPMENT BUSINESS FROM TEXTRON TO; 09/04/2018 – FB: Facebook told a federal judge Monday it reached a mid-trial settlement of a British company’s $365 million data center trade secrets suit, prompting co-defendant Emerson to ask for a mistrial on grounds Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal would bias jurors against it; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON – AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE ALL TOTAL GEOSCIENTISTS WITH ACCESS TO CO’S PARADIGM E&P SOFTWARE PORTFOLIO; 27/03/2018 – POWELL, EMERSON SIGN OIL DEALS WITH SAUDI ARABIA; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF MANUFACTURING GROUP BEFORE PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS OF $700 TO $800 MLN; 27/03/2018 – REPSOL SELECTS EMERSON FOR MULTI-YEAR EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGY; 22/04/2018 – DJ Emerson Electric Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMR); 27/04/2018 – Carel expected to file IPO prospectus by next week; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $21,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold DAR shares while 77 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 151.80 million shares or 3.87% less from 157.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Corporation Et Al holds 27,160 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Moreover, Qs Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Public Sector Pension Board owns 151,376 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.11% or 13.33M shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Com stated it has 14,511 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amer Grp accumulated 0.01% or 123,951 shares. Texas-based Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Company has invested 0.14% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Voya Invest Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Northern Trust reported 3.42M shares. Contravisory holds 6,933 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Co owns 175,000 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Hilltop Hldgs owns 19,432 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. The Japan-based Asset Mgmt One Limited has invested 0.01% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Metropolitan Life Ins New York, New York-based fund reported 2,712 shares.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $43.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG) by 7,086 shares to 19,799 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 14,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,498 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).

