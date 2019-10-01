Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 13.19M -5.48 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 26 0.00 28.27M -0.94 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Zymeworks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Zymeworks Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 782,417,843.16% 184.2% -186.1% Zymeworks Inc. 108,397,239.26% -16.4% -13.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is 0.1 while its Current Ratio is 0.1. Meanwhile, Zymeworks Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.8 while its Quick Ratio is 6.8. Zymeworks Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Zymeworks Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 504.03% at a $9 consensus price target. Zymeworks Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $37.75 consensus price target and a 52.22% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Zymeworks Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Zymeworks Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7% and 49.2% respectively. Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.7% of Zymeworks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75% Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65%

For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Zymeworks Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Zymeworks Inc. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.