Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 2 13.25 N/A -7.16 0.00 Vaccinex Inc. 5 76.71 N/A -2.57 0.00

Demonstrates Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Vaccinex Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 158.6% -156.3% Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 39.7% -191.8%

Liquidity

Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. On the competitive side is, Vaccinex Inc. which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. Vaccinex Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Vaccinex Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.5% and 2.1%. About 4.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% are Vaccinex Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -28.87% -41.64% -88.95% -87.15% -88.39% -77.24% Vaccinex Inc. 7.52% 41.53% 54.3% 24.55% 0% 113.57%

For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has -77.24% weaker performance while Vaccinex Inc. has 113.57% stronger performance.

Summary

Vaccinex Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.