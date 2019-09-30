Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)

Both Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 13.19M -5.48 0.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 5 0.00 19.83M -0.51 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 782,417,843.16% 184.2% -186.1% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 385,048,543.69% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is $9, with potential upside of 508.11%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7% and 2.46%. 0.2% are Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36%

For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has weaker performance than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.