Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

We are comparing Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 3 14.28 N/A -5.48 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 7 39.52 N/A -2.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Synlogic Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6%

Liquidity

Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Synlogic Inc. are 11.5 and 11.5 respectively. Synlogic Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Synlogic Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Synlogic Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $2 average target price and a -27.01% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Synlogic Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7% and 82.8%. 0.2% are Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 25.2% of Synlogic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75% Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97%

For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Synlogic Inc.

Summary

Synlogic Inc. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.