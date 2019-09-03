Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 14.36 N/A -5.48 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 14 28.41 N/A -3.04 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1. Competitively, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 5.1 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $29, with potential upside of 148.50%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7% and 79.9% respectively. Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, 8.7% are Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68%

For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Stemline Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Stemline Therapeutics Inc. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.