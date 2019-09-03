Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|14.36
|N/A
|-5.48
|0.00
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|14
|28.41
|N/A
|-3.04
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|184.2%
|-186.1%
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-127.1%
|-98.9%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1. Competitively, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 5.1 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $29, with potential upside of 148.50%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7% and 79.9% respectively. Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, 8.7% are Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|-2.92%
|11.48%
|86.4%
|-59.71%
|-67.28%
|-41.75%
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.12%
|-10.82%
|-11.65%
|24.02%
|-11.24%
|39.68%
For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Stemline Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Stemline Therapeutics Inc. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.