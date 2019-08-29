Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

As Biotechnology companies, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 14.74 N/A -5.48 0.00 Prothena Corporation plc 11 443.24 N/A -3.20 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1% Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Its competitor Prothena Corporation plc’s Current Ratio is 27.9 and its Quick Ratio is 27.9. Prothena Corporation plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares and 92.7% of Prothena Corporation plc shares. 0.2% are Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75% Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13%

For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Prothena Corporation plc.

Summary

Prothena Corporation plc beats on 6 of the 7 factors Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.