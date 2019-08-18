Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Both Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 18.43 N/A -5.48 0.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 640.88 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9%

Liquidity

Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation are 8 and 8 respectively. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7% and 6%. About 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.4% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3%

For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.