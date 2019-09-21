Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 3 15.62 N/A -5.48 0.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Demonstrates Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1% Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -92.2% -65.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.1. The Current Ratio of rival Moleculin Biotech Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Moleculin Biotech Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 430.97% and an $9 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares and 17.9% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. shares. Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 23.73% of Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75% Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81%

For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Moleculin Biotech Inc. had bullish trend.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.