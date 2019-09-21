Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 3 15.62 N/A -5.48 0.00 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 4 1.88 N/A -1.55 0.00

Demonstrates Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.1. The Current Ratio of rival Mersana Therapeutics Inc. is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.2. Mersana Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has a 430.97% upside potential and an average price target of $9.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares and 79.4% of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. shares. Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22%

For the past year Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.