Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 17.55 N/A -5.48 0.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9%

Liquidity

Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 7% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares and 51.2% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.2% are Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07%

For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has -41.75% weaker performance while Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 59.07% stronger performance.

Summary

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.