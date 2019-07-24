Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 16.04 N/A -7.16 0.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 158.6% -156.3% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.1. The Current Ratio of rival Kazia Therapeutics Limited is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.6. Kazia Therapeutics Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.5% and 3.5%. About 4.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -28.87% -41.64% -88.95% -87.15% -88.39% -77.24% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 8.01% -4.91% -10.07% 27.15% -42.85% 27.57%

For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Kazia Therapeutics Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Kazia Therapeutics Limited beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.