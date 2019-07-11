Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 2 14.61 N/A -7.16 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 15 1.56 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 158.6% -156.3% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -253.4% -70%

Liquidity

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.1. Competitively, Jaguar Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and has 0.2 Quick Ratio. Jaguar Health Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.5% and 12.6%. About 4.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 13.23% are Jaguar Health Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -28.87% -41.64% -88.95% -87.15% -88.39% -77.24% Jaguar Health Inc. -14.17% -22.47% -28.13% -62.9% -92.77% -24.61%

For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Jaguar Health Inc.

Summary

Jaguar Health Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

