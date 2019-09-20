Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

As Biotechnology companies, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|16.00
|N/A
|-5.48
|0.00
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|11
|93.90
|N/A
|-2.40
|0.00
Demonstrates Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|184.2%
|-186.1%
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|0.00%
|-312.1%
|-48.4%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is 0.1 while its Current Ratio is 0.1. Meanwhile, Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. Gritstone Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $9, while its potential upside is 430.97%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7% and 65%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|-2.92%
|11.48%
|86.4%
|-59.71%
|-67.28%
|-41.75%
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|7.03%
|-6.75%
|-1.69%
|-17.52%
|0%
|-32.04%
For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Gritstone Oncology Inc.
Summary
Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
