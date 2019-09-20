Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

As Biotechnology companies, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 3 16.00 N/A -5.48 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 93.90 N/A -2.40 0.00

Demonstrates Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is 0.1 while its Current Ratio is 0.1. Meanwhile, Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. Gritstone Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $9, while its potential upside is 430.97%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7% and 65%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04%

For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Summary

Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.