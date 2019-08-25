Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 14.93 N/A -5.48 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 21 6.68 N/A 2.08 10.22

In table 1 we can see Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Exelixis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Exelixis Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1% Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.1. The Current Ratio of rival Exelixis Inc. is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.5. Exelixis Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Exelixis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Exelixis Inc.’s consensus target price is $35.5, while its potential upside is 77.06%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Exelixis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7% and 80.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.4% are Exelixis Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75% Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13%

For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has -41.75% weaker performance while Exelixis Inc. has 8.13% stronger performance.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.