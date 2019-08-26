Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 14.93 N/A -5.48 0.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 89 6.22 N/A 3.71 20.20

Table 1 highlights Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 18.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1. Competitively, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20.7 and 20.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 7% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares and 91% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 5.5% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92%

For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.