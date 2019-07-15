Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)

As Biotechnology companies, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|2
|14.34
|N/A
|-7.16
|0.00
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.68
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|158.6%
|-156.3%
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|0.00%
|-151%
|-137.4%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Its competitor Dare Bioscience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is 6.6. Dare Bioscience Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.5% and 7.7%. Insiders owned 4.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.8% are Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|-28.87%
|-41.64%
|-88.95%
|-87.15%
|-88.39%
|-77.24%
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|-11.26%
|-14.64%
|7.99%
|-4.05%
|-16.23%
|26.15%
For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has -77.24% weaker performance while Dare Bioscience Inc. has 26.15% stronger performance.
Summary
Dare Bioscience Inc. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.
