Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN)

Both Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 13.19M -5.48 0.00 Cyanotech Corporation 2 0.00 4.15M -0.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 776,841,981.27% 184.2% -186.1% Cyanotech Corporation 168,500,548.13% -22.5% -12.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1. Competitively, Cyanotech Corporation has 1.5 and 0.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cyanotech Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 533.80% at a $9 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares and 27.6% of Cyanotech Corporation shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Cyanotech Corporation has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75% Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation has weaker performance than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.