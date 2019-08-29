Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 14.74 N/A -5.48 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Its competitor Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 142.59% and its average target price is $9.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7% and 11.4%. 0.2% are Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96%

For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has -41.75% weaker performance while Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has 12.96% stronger performance.

Summary

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.