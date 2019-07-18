Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)

Both Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 2 13.25 N/A -7.16 0.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -21.09 0.00

Table 1 highlights Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 158.6% -156.3% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.1. The Current Ratio of rival Auris Medical Holding Ltd. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Auris Medical Holding Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.5% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares and 5.2% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 4.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 16.57% are Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -28.87% -41.64% -88.95% -87.15% -88.39% -77.24% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. -35.2% -47.27% -55.85% -74.5% -89.76% -61.84%

For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Auris Medical Holding Ltd. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.