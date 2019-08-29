Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 14.74 N/A -5.48 0.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00

Demonstrates Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1% Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Artelo Biosciences Inc. has 63.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75% Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09%

For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has -41.75% weaker performance while Artelo Biosciences Inc. has 186.09% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Outlook Therapeutics Inc. beats Artelo Biosciences Inc.