Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|14.74
|N/A
|-5.48
|0.00
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.08
|0.00
Demonstrates Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|184.2%
|-186.1%
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Artelo Biosciences Inc. has 63.3% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|-2.92%
|11.48%
|86.4%
|-59.71%
|-67.28%
|-41.75%
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|-2.37%
|-17.75%
|222.55%
|229%
|0%
|186.09%
For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has -41.75% weaker performance while Artelo Biosciences Inc. has 186.09% stronger performance.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Outlook Therapeutics Inc. beats Artelo Biosciences Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.