Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 19.01 N/A -5.48 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 13 20.30 N/A -2.15 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1%

Liquidity

Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. On the competitive side is, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. which has a 7.3 Current Ratio and a 7.2 Quick Ratio. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is $20, which is potential 82.82% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7% and 0%. Insiders owned 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44%

For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has -41.75% weaker performance while Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has 29.44% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Amicus Therapeutics Inc. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.