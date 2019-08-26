Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

We are comparing Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 14.93 N/A -5.48 0.00 Alkermes plc 28 2.95 N/A -1.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Alkermes plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1% Alkermes plc 0.00% -16.2% -10.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is 0.1 while its Current Ratio is 0.1. Meanwhile, Alkermes plc has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Alkermes plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Alkermes plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alkermes plc 1 3 0 2.75

Competitively the average target price of Alkermes plc is $29.5, which is potential 46.99% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares and 99.2% of Alkermes plc shares. Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, Alkermes plc has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75% Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52%

For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Alkermes plc.

Summary

Alkermes plc beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.