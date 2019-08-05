Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 14.61 N/A -5.48 0.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7% and 2.82%. Insiders held 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64%

For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Summary

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.