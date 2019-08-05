Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|14.61
|N/A
|-5.48
|0.00
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|184.2%
|-186.1%
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7% and 2.82%. Insiders held 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|-2.92%
|11.48%
|86.4%
|-59.71%
|-67.28%
|-41.75%
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|-7.5%
|-10.61%
|-9.16%
|-11.97%
|0%
|-5.64%
For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.
Summary
Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
