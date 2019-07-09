Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|2
|15.63
|N/A
|-7.16
|0.00
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|1.45
|N/A
|-1.37
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|158.6%
|-156.3%
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is 0.1 while its Current Ratio is 0.1. Meanwhile, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 7.1. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $5.5, with potential upside of 1,022.22%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.5% and 43.3% respectively. Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|-28.87%
|-41.64%
|-88.95%
|-87.15%
|-88.39%
|-77.24%
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-17.85%
|-22.89%
|-26.75%
|-59.49%
|-76.24%
|-22.21%
For the past year Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
