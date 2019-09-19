Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) Comparison side by side

Both Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|14.38
|N/A
|-5.48
|0.00
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|184.2%
|-186.1%
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 441.81% at a $9 average target price.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7% and 2.46%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|-2.92%
|11.48%
|86.4%
|-59.71%
|-67.28%
|-41.75%
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|-2.37%
|-4.63%
|-11.97%
|-21.97%
|0%
|-6.36%
For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has weaker performance than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
