Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) Comparison side by side

Both Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 3 14.38 N/A -5.48 0.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 441.81% at a $9 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7% and 2.46%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36%

For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has weaker performance than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.