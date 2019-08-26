Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Comparing side by side

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 13.08 N/A -5.48 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 4.52 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Outlook Therapeutics Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sutro Biopharma Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Sutro Biopharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 7% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.1% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Sutro Biopharma Inc. has 21.23% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94%

For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has -41.75% weaker performance while Sutro Biopharma Inc. has 24.94% stronger performance.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.